Anfernee Dijksteel signs new Middlesbrough deal to 2024
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says Anfernee Dijksteel fully deserves his new long-term contract at the Riverside and hailed the defender as ‘a great signing for the next few years’.
The 24-year-old Dutchman has been an ever-present in a miserly Boro defence so far this season and has been rewarded with a new four-and-a-half-year contract, tying him to the club until 2024.
Warnock said on the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted. He really deserves it.”
Dijksteel joined Boro from Charlton in the summer of 2019 and overcame a long-term injury to help Warnock’s men avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship last season.
Warnock added: “He’s worked ever so hard since I came here, and I’ve been really pleased with the improvement he’s shown in his overall game.
“He’s a great signing for Middlesbrough for the next few years.”