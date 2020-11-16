Anfernee Dijksteel signs new Middlesbrough deal to 2024

Anfernee Dijksteel has committed his future to Middlesbrough
By NewsChain Sport
14:10pm, Mon 16 Nov 2020
Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock says Anfernee Dijksteel fully deserves his new long-term contract at the Riverside and hailed the defender as ‘a great signing for the next few years’.

The 24-year-old Dutchman has been an ever-present in a miserly Boro defence so far this season and has been rewarded with a new four-and-a-half-year contract, tying him to the club until 2024.

Warnock said on the club’s website: “I’m absolutely delighted. He really deserves it.”

Dijksteel joined Boro from Charlton in the summer of 2019 and overcame a long-term injury to help Warnock’s men avoid relegation from the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Warnock added: “He’s worked ever so hard since I came here, and I’ve been really pleased with the improvement he’s shown in his overall game.

“He’s a great signing for Middlesbrough for the next few years.”

