Andrew Fisher set to continue ahead of Lee Nicholls for MK Dons
Andrew Fisher looks likely to keep his place in the MK Dons team against Wigan on Tuesday night.
The 22-year-old goalkeeper, signed this month, replaced Lee Nicholls between the posts at Blackpool on Saturday, making his debut for the club.
“I spoke to Lee a few weeks ago about his performances, it was a tough decision but Andrew Fisher was brilliant,” said Dons boss Russell Martin. “He showed no nerves and was relaxed and confident. When you come in and play well, like he did, you can expect to stay in goal.”
However, Martin may make changes elsewhere following another defeat – a fifth in the league this season – with Ben Gladwin and on-loan Liverpool forward Stephen Walker pushing for starting places.
Will Keane will hope to be restored to the Wigan team.
The former Manchester United trainee dropped down to the bench on Saturday as Tom Pearce returned from injury, in the only change made by boss John Sheridan.
Keane came on and scored the equalising goal to earn his side a point and the forward will hope that is enough for a recall.
The player Keane replaced after just six minutes, Viv Solomon-Otabor, will be assessed after limping off injured.