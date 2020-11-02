Andrea Badan a doubt as Oldham take on Cheltenham

Andrea Badan could miss out again as Oldham host Cheltenham in League Two.

The defender has been sidelined with a hamstring issue and may not be fit in time for Tuesday’s clash with the high-flying Robins.

Manager Harry Kewell was back in the dugout for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Salford, having completed his self-isolation period.

Zak Dearnley could come back into the starting line-up in the attack, having been on the bench in the weekend’s loss.

Matty Blair could be fit enough to start for Cheltenham, with the Robins looking to build on Saturday’s derby win over Forest Green.

Full-back Blair was not sharp enough to start at the weekend, and boss Michael Duff will give him a late check before settling on his selection.

West Brom loanee Finn Azaz could miss out with a niggle.

Forward George Lloyd will be missing again as he continues his recovery after concussion.

