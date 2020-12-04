Andre Dozzell latest Ipswich academy product to sign long-term contract
Ipswich midfielder Andre Dozzell has signed a new long-term deal with the Sky Bet League One promotion hopefuls.
The 21-year-old, who came up through the ranks at his hometown club and was in the last year of his contract, is now tied to Portman Road until the summer of 2024.
Dozzell is the latest academy product to commit to the Tractor Boys, following in the footsteps of Luke Woolfenden, Brett McGavin and Armando Dobra, who have all signed new deals in recent months.
England Under-20 international Dozzell told iFollow Ipswich: “The owner has made it clear how important it is for the future of the club that the young players get an opportunity here and that’s a big factor for me. I’m getting a good run in the team. I’m playing a lot of games and enjoying it.
“Obviously I’m delighted with the new contract and now I just want to help the team kick on and get the club promoted back to the Championship. That’s the number-one aim for all of us this season.”