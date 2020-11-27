Alloa boss Peter Grant hoping Jon Robertson passes fitness test

Peter Grant has one injury concern
Peter Grant has one injury concern (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:03pm, Fri 27 Nov 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Alloa manager Peter Grant hopes to have Jon Robertson available for Saturday’s Betfred Cup clash with Hearts.

The midfielder went off early in the second half of Alloa’s 3-0 defeat at Tynecastle on Tuesday with a hamstring issue.

Hearts could again be without two wingers when they travel to the Indodrill Stadium.

Josh Ginnelly is back in training after a thigh injury but the game might come too soon while Elliott Frear misses out again with a hamstring problem.

Peter Haring is expected to shake off a knock he suffered in Tuesday’s league win over the Wasps while Andy Irving is set to return following a head knock.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Alloa

Preview

PA