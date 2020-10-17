All Hibs were missing was a goal – Jack Ross

Jack Ross was pleased with Hibernian’s performance despite his side not claiming all three points on the road against Ross County

The Easter Road outfit boasted the better chances after a dominant opening 20 minutes but could not find a way past on-loan Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan to score.

Kyle Magennis hit the woodwork inside the opening five minutes, while Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet and Stevie Mallan were all denied by the Staggies keeper throughout the match.

Ross was left to reflect on a good outing overall that was missing one key detail.

“I was disappointed we didn’t win the game, but I was pleased with large aspects of the performance,” Ross explained. “We came away from home and kept a clean sheet and did that comfortably.

“You will very rarely play well for 90 minutes but for 70 minutes of this game we were good.

“Even in the other 20 minutes we were solid and didn’t look like we were going to concede, and that’s what you need.

“Defensively we were good and creatively we were good, we just didn’t put the ball in the back of the net.”

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell was happy to take a point after his side reduced to 10 men with just over 10 minutes to go.

Connor Randall was sent off for a cynical challenge on Martin Boyle, who was a constant threat all afternoon, but despite being a man down, the Staggies held on for the draw.

“I think it’s a good result for us in the end,” Kettlewell said. “Obviously being down to 10 men, we were delighted with the clean sheet and delighted with the point.

“We knew we were playing against a potent attack with the two strikers, we spoke about that all week and the threat that they have down the right hand side with Boyle.

“I think Hibs are a team that probably strike a bit of fear into the opposition with the attacking options that they have, so from that point of view the clean sheet is a big tick for me.

“We were clinging on a bit towards the end, so that’s when you take your point and move on.”