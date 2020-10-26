Alfie Doughty and Chuks Aneke doubtful for Charlton against Oxford
Charlton have doubts over the fitness of Alfie Doughty and Chuks Aneke ahead of the visit of Oxford.
Doughty went off midway through the second half of the 2-0 victory at Northampton on Saturday with a suspected hamstring problem.
Aneke missed the match with a groin injury which will probably sideline him until the weekend at the earliest.
Ben Purrington is back from a ban but Jason Pearce, Deji Oshilaja and Alex Gilbey are still out injured.
Oxford will check on the fitness of Anthony Forde and Rob Atkinson.
The duo suffered groin injuries during the 3-2 win over MK Dons on Tuesday night.
Sam Winnall has been struggling with a mild hamstring issue and will also be assessed.
Jamie Hanson has an ankle injury but John Mousinho is close to returning from a knee problem.