Alex Wynter rescues late point for Eastleigh against Aldershot
17:27pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Eastleigh and Aldershot took a point each at the Silverlake Stadium after a 2-2 draw.
A 42nd-minute penalty opened the scoring for Eastleigh, converted by Joe Tomlinson after Aldershot’s George Fowler was deemed to have handled the ball.
The visitors wasted no time in responding, with Craig Tanner finding the top-right corner just three minutes later.
Tanner then provided an assist for teammate Alfy Whittingham, who put his side ahead with a 61st-minute header.
Eastleigh eventually restored parity in injury time with an Alex Wynter header.