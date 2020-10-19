Alex Rodriguez Gorrin in line to start for Oxford against MK Dons
Oxford could give Alex Rodriguez Gorrin his first league start of the season in Tuesday’s match against MK Dons.
The winger appeared as a second-half substitute in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Peterborough, his first appearance since picking up an ankle injury in the Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon on September 5.
Sam Winnall and Cameron Brannagan will also be hoping for a start after missing the defeat at London Road.
John Mousinho is pushing for a return after resuming training.
MK Dons will have deadline-day signings Stephen Walker and Andrew Fisher available to make their debuts.
The pair missed Saturday’s 2-0 win over Gillingham as they were not registered in time to play.
Cameron Jerome scored on his first start for the club and is expected to lead the line once again.
Ben Gladwin was a second-half substitute on his return from injury but there was no place in the matchday squad for Kieran Agard.