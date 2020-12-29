Alex Revell pleased to see Stevenage end the year on a high

Confidence is finally on the up for manager Alex Revell after Stevenage ended a turbulent 2020 with a 1-0 victory against play-off-chasing Cambridge.

Charlie Carter’s first-half finish gave the Boro just a third win of the League Two season and lifted them back within striking distance of safety.

That brought the curtain down on a stormy year but the clouds seem to be lifting with optimism belatedly returning to Hertfordshire.

Revell said: “We wanted to finish 2020 on a high, it’s been a tough year.

“The performance last time out at Cheltenham was really pleasing with what we did and we wanted to back that up.

“I felt we defended excellently and took our chance which is something we haven’t done enough of.

“We are disappointed to be where we are and we all want to be higher so we are working hard to do that.

“When you keep believing in them and trying to make them better they give you everything they have got, if you treat people with honesty and respect they will always try and repay you.

“We have a top group here and it is important we keep them together.

“When you defend like that, it is worth two goals and the block at the end proves how much they wanted to win.

“We are going to be coming into games full of confidence and wanting to win.

“When you win it’s easy, now we have to make sure we work even harder to keep it going.”

The U’s took control in the early stages before Carter slammed home a loose ball following a corner to give the hosts a vital lead in the 22nd minute.

Having fallen behind, Cambridge fought back and home goalkeeper Jamie Cumming had to be alert to palm away a stinging shot from Adam May, though both sides’ chances were limited.

But Stevenage remained resolute to the last, with Terence Vancooten’s block from Harry Darling’s shot epitomising their efforts in holding on to a vital clean sheet.

Cambridge manager Mark Bonner said: “It was poor, it wasn’t a high standard game. We conceded a rubbish goal and offered very little.

“We had a lot of the ball but didn’t create enough chances, too many backwards passes, nowhere near intense enough without the ball.

“It wasn’t very good, we were second best all over the pitch and didn’t deserve anything from the game.

“Everything about the goal is poor, then you give them something to hang onto and defend against. Our creativity was really poor, there were too many backwards and slow passes.

“The only way we would score is if Kyle Knoyle ran around everyone.”