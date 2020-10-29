Alex Revell looks for winning Stevenage formula
Manager Alex Revell could ring the changes as Stevenage aim to turn their season around starting with Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Grimsby.
Romain Vincelot, Luke Prosser, Terence Vancooten, Femi Akinwande and Marcus Dinanga were recalled to the starting line-up last time out – after Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient – and it remains to be seen whether Revell will make more changes this weekend.
With just one league victory all season, struggling Boro created an unwanted club record in a goalless draw at Harrogate last time out as they failed to score for a fifth-successive game as a Football League outfit.
Revell is desperate to stem his side’s slide back towards the foot of the table as they currently sit just two points off the relegation zone.
Grimsby head to the Lamex Stadium two points better off in 19th following two defeats in their last three league games.
Ian Holloway’s side suffered a 1-0 loss away to high-flying Forest Green on Tuesday night and look to bounce back with a result this weekend.
James Tilley overcame a knock sustained in last Saturday’s draw with Carlisle to play a full 90 minutes in midweek, while fellow midfielder Harry Clifton (knock) missed out and the Stevenage match may come too soon.
Danny Rose – an unused substitute last time out – is available again, while Ludvig Ohman (knee) is likely to remain sidelined.