Alex Revell likes the reaction of his players at Harrogate despite goal drought

Stevenage boss Alex Revell praised his much-changed side for an improved display at Harrogate

The visitors recalled five players – Romain Vincelot, Luke Prosser, Terence Vancooten, Femi Akinwande and Marcus Dinanga – to the starting line-up following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

And they had the better chances to secure victory in Tuesday’s Sky Bet League Two contest at Wetherby Road.

Elliot List, Dinanga and Scott Cuthbert all missed good headed chances for Stevenage but Revell was keen to reflect on the positives despite his team still being without a win on their last 11 road trips and failing to find the net for a fifth straight contest.

He said: “We made five changes because we are on a relentless run of games and the last 25 minutes on Saturday weren’t good enough. I wanted people to react to that and the players that came in did well.

“I thought the players showed great togetherness and a real desire to get something from the game, which is all I can ask from them. I want them to show how much they want to be involved and change results.

“Maybe if the Scott Cuthbert chance had gone in at the end, it would have crowned an excellent display, but it’s a good point against a good side, who make it difficult for you, playing off a big target man.”

List headed the best chance of the first half across the face of goal from a left-wing Dinanga cross, before the latter cleared the crossbar from three yards early in the second half.

A third opportunity then went begging at the end when an unmarked Cuthbert missed the target after rising highest in the box from a corner.

For Harrogate, veteran forward Jon Stead also missed the target in the air, while away goalkeeper Jamie Cumming reacted smartly to keep out stinging attempts from subs Brendan Kiernan and Tom Walker.

Home boss Simon Weaver asked for more purpose, though, from his team in the final third.

He said: “We looked like we needed one of our leaders on the park to get things going, even if that’s getting a bite out of somebody or a bit of a reaction.

“We looked a bit forlorn at times and, when you can’t get going, you still have to pick your shoulders up and not get down.

“We nearly lost the game when we lost Scott Cuthbert at a corner and we’ve got to do what he did a bit more – lose your marker in the box and be strong in there.

“But we still have to remember that, overall, we have done well so far this season.”