Alex Revell hails ‘outstanding’ Stevenage after win over Port Vale

Alex Revell praised his players for an “outstanding” display after Stevenage secured their first League Two win since September with a 2-1 triumph over Port Vale.

Goals in either half from Aramide Oteh and Danny Newton gave the hosts all three points at the Lamex Stadium, moving them out of the relegation places in the process.

Vale did give Stevenage a scare late on when Devante Rodney cut the deficit with a fine left-footed strike after 81 minutes but it proved too little, too late as the home side held on.

While Revell admitted his nerves were frayed by the final whistle, the Stevenage manager was over the moon with result – and urged his team to make sure it is not a one-off.

“It’s a lovely feeling, isn’t it? Look, we are so, so pleased because we haven’t experienced this nowhere near as much as we’d have liked in recent times,” said Revell.

“I could stand here and churn out superlatives about all of the boys, but that isn’t what it’s about. What you saw is a group of players who are united, in it together and willing to give everything for this club.

“Personally, I’m exhausted because we expend so much energy and effort into preparing for every game, but it’s worth it. Like I said, to a man we were outstanding.

“Really, if I am being picky, we should have scored more. From Newts (Danny Newton) to Scott Cuthbert at the back, everyone did their job.

“Yes, the last 10 minutes was horrible from the sideline and it’d have been a travesty had we not got what we deserved. The vital thing now is to not have this as a one-off, we need to build a run.”

John Askey’s charges were never in the contest until Rodney’s moment of magic and the Port Vale boss said there were a few home truths uttered during the half-time interval.

“We just weren’t at it, at all, in the first half and by the time we got going it was too late,” he said.

“A few things were said at half-time because the performance in those first 45 minutes was flat – yes, the early goal threw us a little bit, but we have to look at ourselves.

“The work that goes on in the week, on the training ground, is what people don’t see and we are working incredibly hard – it’s just not translating out there.

“What’s also difficult at the moment is we are playing Saturday, Tuesday and then repeat and that is difficult. The substitutions we made obviously helped as they gave us a lift.

“You’re thinking we might even nick a draw at the end, but it wasn’t to be and we have to lift ourselves for the weekend now and Leyton Orient.”