Alex Reid fires Stockport into first place with winner at Chesterfield
19:25pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Stockport sit top of the Vanarama National League after a late goal from Alex Reid secured a 2-1 victory at Chesterfield
County’s Mark Kitching opened the scoring in the 20th minute, cutting inside and claiming his second goal of the season when finding the far top corner.
A second Stockport goal almost followed when Ash Palmer’s header was collected by Liam Hogan, whose resulting close-range shot was blocked.
Chesterfield’s Jordan Cropper then provided an equaliser in the 36th minute, gathering the ball after two blocked shots to strike from outside the box.
The second half remained goalless until the 85th minute, when Connor Jennings and Richie Bennett both hit posts for the visitors before Reid headed the ball home to win it.