Alex Reid bags a brace as Stockport beat Barnet

Barnet played at home to Stockport
Barnet played at home to Stockport (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
21:59pm, Tue 08 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Alex Reid’s double steered Stockport to a 2-1 win at 10-man Barnet in the National League.

Barnet’s Inih Effiong was twice denied by fantastic Ben Hinchcliffe saves and also struck a post before Stockport took the lead two minutes before the break.

Reid lobbed the ball over Barnet keeper Scott Loach after running on to Richie Bennett’s flick-on to grab his fourth goal in five games.

Barnet levelled three minutes into the second half when Ephron Mason-Clark converted a corner at the back post.

Bennett struck a shot against the post before Barnet were reduced to 10 men in the 56th minute, Anthony Wordsworth receiving a straight red for a poor challenge on Sam Minihan.

Reid then claimed his second 17 minutes from time, pouncing from close range, to leave Barnet winless in eight league games.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Barnet

PA