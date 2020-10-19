Alex Kenyon a doubt for Morecambe
Morecambe could be without Alex Kenyon for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Mansfield.
The midfielder was forced off in the first half during Morecambe’s 4-0 defeat at Crawley and could miss the game on Tuesday.
Manager Derek Adams is expected to have no other injury concerns as his side look to bounce back from the weekend.
Adams’ side currently sit in the play-off places having won four of their opening six matches.
Mansfield will continue to be without Ollie Clarke and Joe Riley for their upcoming trip.
Clarke will continue his recovery from a calf injury, while Riley has a knee problem.
George Lapslie, on loan from Charlton, is suspended for the clash following his red card against Bradford at the weekend.
Manager Graham Coughlan has no other injury worries as his side continue to search for their first victory of the season.