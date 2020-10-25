Alex Dyer says Kilmarnock should not be blamed for Covid-19 outbreak

Alex Dyer insisted it would be unfair for Kilmarnock to be blamed for their coronavirus outbreak by the Scottish Professional Football League.

It was announced on Friday that the governing body had launched disciplinary proceedings against the club for an alleged breach of protocols ahead of their postponed fixture against Motherwell.

Killie’s full squad was forced to self-isolate after six positive Covid-19 tests but Dyer remains adamant that the club have followed the rules.

“If the SPFL are going to start blaming or having inquiries every time someone goes down with the virus they’re going to have a lot of work to do,” he said.

“I believe it won’t be the last time this happens. We’ve come down with it, St Mirren too and there will be other clubs. I hope there aren’t but there is a chance that it will happen.

“We’ve followed the protocols since we came back on June 15. We’re coming to the end of October and we’ve had one outbreak.

“We’ve done our job, the club has worked hard to do the right things and now we’re going to have an inquiry. They want to put the blame on somebody and it’s not right.”

The date for the hearing, led by an independent chair, is expected to be announced next week but it is an unnecessary distraction for a Kilmarnock side looking to kick-start their disrupted season.

The Ayrshire side made an emphatic return to league duty last weekend in the win against Livingston but struggled in defeat to Hibernian.

In-form Kevin Nisbet grabbed the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 26th minute after Christian Doidge was adjudged to have been fouled by Clevid Dikamona.

Dyer’s frustration that the offence occurred “outside the area” was compounded by a serious injury to Dikamona which required the Congo international to be stretchered off.

He said: “Clevid’s injury looks very serious at the moment. We’ve had no updates and we’re waiting to hear from the hospital.”

Hibernian surpassed their away points total from last season in only their seventh game but the victory came at a cost.

Lewis Stevenson left Rugby Park in a protective boot after being replaced at half-time due to an ankle injury.

Manager Jack Ross now faces a nervous wait to discover the availability of the left-back ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final against rivals Hearts.

“He rolled his ankle towards the end of the first half. Lewis is a proper warrior and if he’s able to be fit then he will be, but we will see how it settles down over the next 48 hours” revealed Ross.