Alex Dyer: Best for all parties if Eamonn Brophy leaves Kilmarnock in January

Alex Dyer has painted a bleak future for Eamonn Brophy if the striker sees out the rest of his Kilmarnock contract before moving to St Mirren.

The 24-year-old Scotland cap has signed a pre-contract agreement with Saints and will join them on a three-year deal in the summer when his deal at Rugby Park expires.

Dyer refused to say if Brophy would be in the Killie squad for the Scottish Premiership game against Hamilton on Saturday and believes it would be best for all concerned if he moves to Paisley this month.

“If I have other players here, I will use them before I will use him and that is the honest truth,” said the Killie boss, who hopes to see striker Danny Whitehall sign an extended contract until the end of the season.

“I spoke to him this morning for the first time on the subject and he wants to leave, he wants to go.

“It would be better for him if he goes. I told him it is up to the two clubs to come to an agreement.

“If they don’t come to an agreement I will have to react to that and that way is, if he is here, I will use him in training but I probably wouldn’t use him in the games because he doesn’t want to be here.

“He is a human being and he has to come in and train and keep himself fit, so I will use him in training but when I’m doing tactical stuff I won’t use him.

“It’s his right to sign for whoever he wants to sign for.

“If he’s in the building and comes and trains and as long as he doesn’t upset anyone and gives 100 per cent in training until the time he leaves, that’s all I ask.

“I won’t banish him to the side, I could do but it’s not my way.

“But it would be better for all parties if he was to come out of the building now.

“If it doesn’t happen and he stays to the end of the season, Eamonn and I will have a conversation again.

“I will say, ‘if I need you to play, will you give 100 percent?’ and I’m sure he will say yes and if he says yes he can play. There is not a problem.”

Whitehall, 25, joined Killie from Maidenhead on a six-month contract last July and has scored four times in 11 appearances.

Dyer is keen to see more of him, and said: “I have discussed with his agent and discussed with Danny and hopefully we will sign him until the end of the season.

“He likes it here, we have liked what he has done since he has been here.

“It has taken him a little while to get to grips with the club and the level of football but he has had his opportunity and has taken it in the last few games and hopefully he can do that again between now and the end of the season.”