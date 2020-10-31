Alex Dyer backs Kilmarnock to be well drilled against Rangers

Alex Dyer believes his Kilmarnock team will face an improved Rangers on Sunday but the Rugby Park boss is sure his players will not be daunted by their task.

Unbeaten Rangers extended their winning run to eight games on Thursday by beating Lech Poznan to make it 15 victories and 14 clean sheets from 17 games this season.

However, Killie have enjoyed success against the Ibrox side in recent years, claiming five wins and six draws in the past four seasons – and Dyer is confident his side will not show Rangers too much respect.

“The boys won’t do that,” he said. “We respect them, they’re a good club and they’re top of the league, but that will be it. They are coming to our place and we are going to do our best to put on a show and win the game.

“They are a good side but we are a good side at home and we have good players who have been in this situation before. They won’t be overwhelmed by what’s in front of them.

“They all know their jobs and roles and what to do when we go out there.”

While Rangers have been impressive this season, Killie have also been picking up points. Dyer’s side have won four of their last six Premiership games either side of their coronavirus-hit start to the Betfred Cup.

Dyer said of Steven Gerrard’s team: “They are a better side then they were when he first came in, and even last season. They are more organised.

“They are a confident side because they are winning games and getting clean sheets. We know confidence breeds good performances and they are doing that at the moment.

“But for us we are a good side, hard-working and on our day we can beat anybody.

“We are at home and I would think they know they are coming to a place where it’s going to be hard. They are going to have to earn a result and we are in a good place ourselves.

“The boys I have got in the changing room have done this before. They have been around, they are experienced, they know how to play the game, so they are looking forward to it.”