Alex Baptiste decision for Bolton boss Ian Evatt
Bolton boss Ian Evatt must decide whether to recall Alex Baptiste to his starting line-up for the home game against Grimsby.
Experienced defender Baptiste has missed Bolton’s last two matches through injury and Evatt’s side secured their first win of the season at Harrogate last week.
Summer signings Lloyd Isgrove and Shaun Miller are not ready for first-team action and are undergoing a mini pre-season to help get them up to speed.
Defender Liam Edwards (knee) and striker Muhammadu Faal (fractured foot) are working their way back from long-term injury.
Grimsby could hand a debut to new signing Owen Windsor following his arrival on a season-long loan from West Brom.
Boss Ian Holloway is not expected to include another loanee, midfielder Kyle Bennett, who is not match fit after joining from Bristol Rovers until the end of the season.
Holloway will be without suspended defender Ludvig Ohman following his straight red card in the recent home defeat to Salford.
The Mariners return to action for the first time since September 19. Their last two games were postponed after players and staff went into self-isolation due to midfielder Jock Curran’s positive Covid-19 test.