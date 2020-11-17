Aldershot get the point despite Mike Fondop dismissal against Maidenhead

Aldershot and Maidenhead drew 0-0 (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:52pm, Tue 17 Nov 2020
Ten-man Aldershot held on after the dismissal of striker Mike Fondop to draw 0-0 with Maidenhead in the National League.

Chike Kandi forced an early save from Maidenhead fiakkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond, while Brad James denied Shaun Donnellan at the other end in a first half short on goalmouth incident.

Sam Barratt sent a free-kick over James’ crossbar before Fondop was sent off with around 15 minutes remaining for a bad challenge on Manny Parry, in an incident that also saw the Maidenhead defender booked.

The Shots went close with 10 minutes remaining when Ashby-Hammond saved from Alfy Whittingham, with Harry Panayiotou sending the rebound wide.

