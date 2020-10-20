Alan Maybury believes Oldham have more to offer after Carlisle draw

Assistant head coach Alan Maybury reckons his Oldham team are capable of much better after they were forced to come from behind to earn a 1-1 Boundary Park draw against Carlisle.

Maybury was forced to take over team duties after the Latics head coach Harry Kewell reported a positive covid-19 test earlier in the day.

He enjoyed stepping up but felt his team could have done better.

Maybury said: “I’m disappointed after that. We didn’t reach the standards we set ourselves during the win at Bolton at the weekend.

“You need to be maintaining those levels at all times if you’re to start moving up the table.

“We were OK in the first half, but the Carlisle goal really woke us up. It seemed to spark us into life and I felt we were much the better team after that.

“We got the goal we deserved from Zak (Dearnley), but collectively we know we can do much better.

“We’re still finding our feet this season. It’s been a bit stop-start so far, but if we can ditch that inconsistency we’ll be OK.”

It had been a hectic day for Maybury after he was forced to step up following Kewell’s test news late in the afternoon.

“I’ve already been juggling a few jobs,” said Maybury.

“It’s not easy, but we get through it.

“Harry spoke to the players before the game, and we’ve chatted a lot in the few days before the game.

“He knows we can do better, but we’ll take a point tonight.”

Carlisle dominated the first half at with Gime Toure striking both the crossbar and the post.

The visitors opened the scoring eight minutes into the second period when Aaron Hayden rose to head home Callum Guy’s inswinging corner.

Oldham evened it up with 10 minutes left when Zak Dearnley swivelled beautifully on the edge of the box before slotting home from 15 yards after being teed up by substitute Danny Rowe.

That goal meant Carlisle’s three-game winning run was ended, leaving boss Chris Beech with mixed emotions.

He said: “It’s a bit frustrating. We absolutely dominated the first half.

“We hit the post, the crossbar, we had shots cleared, but in the end we’ve been stung by a great finish from the Oldham player.

“It was very much against the run of play I thought, but football is often like that.

“We showed plenty of good energy out there, but we’ve just got to be more ruthless. We have to find that moment.

“We have improved a lot recently, though.

“The energy we showed in that first 50, 60, 70, 80 minutes was excellent, but we couldn’t quite get that second breakthrough we needed.

“We’ll just keep it up. We’re playing OK, and now it’s about resting well and recovering properly as the games are coming thick and fast.

“I can’t fault the efforts of any of my players.”