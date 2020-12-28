Aitor Karanka to check on Alen Halilovic before Birmingham face Derby

Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka, pictured, must check on Alen Halilovic
Birmingham manager Aitor Karanka, pictured, must check on Alen Halilovic (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:39pm, Mon 28 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka will check on Alen Halilovic before Tuesday’s match against Derby.

Halilovic’s full debut was cut short by a groin problem as he was replaced by Gary Gardner at half-time in the Boxing Day draw at Nottingham Forest.

Jon Toral could replace Halilovic after both he and Maikel Kieftenbeld were rested for the fixture.

Both George Friend and Jeremie Bela returned against Forest as Blues ended a three-game losing streak, but the match came too soon for Zach Jeacock (ankle) and Caolan Boyd-Munce (thigh).

Derby have problems in attack as Martyn Waghorn begins a three-match ban following his red card in the defeat to Preston.

Tom Lawrence had been nearing a return from an ankle injury but Wayne Rooney has said the forward has suffered a setback.

Their absence could open the door for Jordon Ibe to make his first start for the Rams.

Jack Stretton could also come back into the squad as he nears a return from a knock.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Birmingham

Preview

PA