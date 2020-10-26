AFC Wimbledon wait on Jaakko Oksanen
AFC Wimbledon could be without Jaakko Oksanen for the visit of Blackpool.
The on-loan Brentford defender went off 18 minutes into Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Burton with an ankle injury.
Ryan Longman may have earned himself a start after his goalscoring cameo from the bench.
Summer signing Ollie Palmer is available to make his debut having recovered from a groin problem.
Blackpool are again without James Husband through suspension.
The defender completes a two-match ban following his second red card of the season against Charlton.
Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue and Keshi Anderson remain sidelined with injuries
Sullay Kaikai marked his return from injury with the winner against MK Dons on Saturday.