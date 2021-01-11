AFC Wimbledon striker Adam Roscrow returns to Wales with The New Saints
AFC Wimbledon striker Adam Roscrow has returned to Wales to join Cymru Premier leaders The New Saints.
Roscrow joined the Dons in July 2019 after a prolific spell at Cardiff Metropolitan University.
But the 25-year-old made only 22 appearances in south-west London, 17 of those as a substitute, and scored twice in the Papa John’s Trophy.
“In the first season it didn’t help with his injuries as he didn’t have the full pre-season to make the impact that he needed,” Dons boss Glyn Hodges told the official club website.
“He has fallen down the pecking order here for the forwards. He probably found it a bit frustrating this season.”
Roscrow has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal at The New Saints, with the Oswestry-based club confirming they have paid a record fee for the forward.