Adam Smith and Philip Billing in line for Bournemouth return

By NewsChain Sport
15:18pm, Mon 23 Nov 2020
Bournemouth could welcome back Adam Smith and Philip Billing for the visit of Nottingham Forest.

Smith and Billing missed Saturday’s 4-2 win over Reading as a precaution having been close to Joshua King a day before the striker tested positive for Covid-19.

King is still unavailable as he continues to self-isolate.

Cameron Carter-Vickers remains on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Harry Arter could return for Forest against his former club.

Arter has recovered from a knock picked up on international duty and was an unused substitute against Barnsley on Saturday.

Lewis Grabban is still out with a hip problem and Samba Sow has a hamstring injury.

Joe Worrall and Tyler Blackett are long-term absentees.

