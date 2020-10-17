Adam Rooney scores debut goal to send Solihull soaring
17:19pm, Sat 17 Oct 2020
Adam Rooney marked his debut with a goal as 10-man Solihull claimed a 1-0 home win over Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League.
The 32-year-old striker, signed from Salford in March, fired into the bottom corner via the post to break the deadlock with 15 minutes left.
Solihull had to play 70 minutes with 10 men after Darren Carter was sent off for two bookings.
Moors goalkeeper Ryan Boot saved well to deny Corey Whitely before Nathan Ashmore made a stunning stop to keep out Jordan Cranston’s free-kick which was destined for the top corner.
It was a third successive win for Solihull and maintained their 100 per cent record this season at home, where they are yet to concede.