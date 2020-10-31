Adam Phillips keeps cool from the spot to fire Morecambe to victory at Tranmere
A second-half penalty from Adam Phillips gave Morecambe a 1-0 win at Tranmere
The victory was Derek Adams’ side’s first in their last five outings and helped them climb into the top half of the League Two table.
Kaiyne Woolery went close on two occasions for the hosts inside 15 minutes, but it was Morecambe who went closest after 23 minutes as Aaron Wildig got clear in the box and struck a post.
The midfielder had another chance soon after, before Rovers were left thanking goalkeeper Scott Davies for keeping the scores level 10 minutes in the second half. A sweeping move saw Phillips pull it back for Carlos Gomes-Mendes, whose effort was turned over by the keeper.
But a minute later the Shrimps were in front as Gomes-Mendes was upended by Calum MacDonald in the box and Phillips stepped up to beat Davies from the penalty spot.
James Vaughan went close late on for the hosts, but Rovers lacked a cutting edge throughout and fell to a fourth defeat in five games.