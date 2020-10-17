Adam Murray felt Barnsley deserved late equaliser against Bristol City

Barnsley caretaker head coach Adam Murray was pleased with what he felt was a deserved 2-2 draw against Bristol City after Cauley Woodrow equalised from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of added time.

The home side started superbly and took the lead in the second minute when a Romal Palmer corner was headed in at the back post by defender Michal Helik.

Jack Hunt and Tyreeq Bakinson looked to have turned the tide City’s way before Woodrow struck deep into stoppage time after Callum O’Dowda clattered Michael Sollbauer, who went off on a stretcher.

Murray said of the penalty: “It’s horrible, I think it’s one of those challenges that we don’t really see in the game anymore.

“I’ve got to give credit to Solly (Michael Sollbauer) for putting his head in a place where he knew he was going to get hurt, but obviously it was a benefit for the team and I think that sums him up as a player.

“The last few moments were strange to be honest, because the moment went on for so long. You had their players messing with the penalty spot and trying to get into Cauley’s head.

“The penalty going in under that pressure is fantastic for Cauley and I felt we deserved that. We deserved to get something from the game.

“I wouldn’t say we were unlucky with their goals, it’s poor from us. I think we’ve lost a little bit of focus after half-time.

“I thought at the start of the first half we were outstanding. It was a great set-piece routine and we’re really happy that it came off, and I felt we had really good spells in the first half.”

After falling behind the Robins almost replied instantly when Andreas Weimann headed just wide from a corner.

City continued to have the best chances for the rest of the half. Chris Martin nodded wide after a Hunt shot looped up in the air from a deflection.

Nakhi Wells had a chance cleared off the line by Jordan Williams in the later stages of the first half.

In the 47th minute, City equalised when a counter-attack led to Martin laying the ball back to Hunt, who rifled home from just inside the area.

Four minutes later, City had turned the game around when a Bakinson effort deflected in.

The pivotal moment came at the end, with Sollbauer receiving treatment for a long period before being stretchered off, with Woodrow converting the spot-kick with the last touch of the game.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden said: “It was a cruel ending in many ways. First and foremost our thoughts go out to the Barnsley centre-back, he didn’t look in a good way, so fingers crossed he’s OK.

“It doesn’t look clear enough for me to give a penalty, though, I’ve got to be honest, but we have to get on with it.

“Having conceded as early as we did, I thought we responded okay. We took a while to get to grips with the game.

“In the second half we were so much better. We played the game on our terms, and we scored two good goals after half-time and we were in control of the game then.

“We had opportunities to take the game away from them, but if you don’t do that then you’re always at the mercy of a referee’s decision or an equaliser.”