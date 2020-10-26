Adam Matthews returns to Charlton
Full-back Adam Matthews has returned to Charlton on a one-year deal.
The Wales international spent last season with Lee Bowyer’s side, making 29 appearances for the Addicks.
Bowyer expects the 28-year-old’s return to increase competition for places within his squad.
“He’s another strong addition to the squad, obviously we know Adam inside out,” he told the club’s official website.
“He’s a good player so it definitely makes us stronger.
“We always try to put a squad together so you have two players competing for each position, so we have good cover, good backup and good competition for places and adding Adam has done that.”