Adam Jackson back from suspension as Lincoln face Plymouth
Lincoln defender Adam Jackson is available after suspension for Tuesday night’s League 1 showdown with Plymouth.
Jackson was sent off for two bookable offences during the 2-1 home defeat by Bristol Rovers on October 10, but having sat out Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Fleetwood, is back in the fold.
Manager Michael Appleton will run the rule over his walking wounded with midfielder Jorge Grant being assessed after feeling unwell towards the end of the game at Highbury Stadium.
He will also check on defender Joe Walsh, who played his first competitive game since February at the weekend, while full-back Max Melbourne is due to resume training this week after a thigh problem and West Brom loanee Callum Morton continues his recovery from a shoulder injury.
Plymouth could be without midfielder Conor Grant for the trip to Sincil Bank.
Grant did not re-appear for the second half of Saturday’s 2-1 home win over Northampton after complaining of tightness in his thigh and was replaced by Ben Reeves, who is in line to deputise once again.
Panutche Camara is back in contention after an ankle injury, while striker Ryan Hardie could return having completed his period of self-isolation following a positive coronavirus test.
However, midfielder Lewis Macleod (knee) and defender Gary Sawyer (ankle) remain on the sidelines.