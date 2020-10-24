Adam Armstrong at the double as Blackburn beat 10-man Coventry

Adam Armstrong’s brace helped Blackburn to a comfortable 4-0 Sky Bet Championship win over 10-man Coventry at St Andrew’s.

The Rovers striker took his tally to eight for the season in all competitions with goals either side of half-time, while on-loan Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott added a third and Sam Gallagher wrapped it up late on.

Coventry offered little in the way of return, aside from a red card for defender Michael Rose after a clumsy challenge in the box early in the game.

It was a lively and fairly even start to the contest with the ball moving fast along the surface thanks to several hours of persistent rain.

Matty Godden hit the post and the Sky Blues also had a goal disallowed before Rose’s straight red card for tumbling Ben Brereton to the ground in the box, preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Armstrong, a former Sky Blues loanee, stepped up to send Marko Marosi the wrong way and give Blackburn the lead after 15 minutes.

Coventry looked shocked – their usual calm approach to playing out from the back hampered by a mixture of Rovers’ aggressive press and being down to 10 men.

Lewis Holtby could have had a few goals. He saw a one-on-one well saved by Marosi – missing the subsequent rebound – and also wasted two free headers.

Armstrong and Brereton both had decent chances to put Blackburn two up, but Coventry went in at half-time only one goal down.

The home side’s resolve crumbled shortly after the restart with Armstrong’s second of the match.

The impressive Brereton played a smart ball into Armstrong, who had all the time in the world to pick his spot. Though Marosi got a hand to the shot, it was too powerful to keep out and the ball found the net after clipping the bar.

Elliott added a third after 62 minutes. A swift Blackburn counter saw Coventry’s defence left wide open thanks to a key pass from Armstrong which found Brereton. He laid it across to Elliott, and the 17-year-old had enough time and composure to grab his first senior goal.

Elliott then turned provider as Blackburn wrapped up the victory with a fourth in the 88th minute.

A good passing move saw Holtby play Elliott down the left, and his ball across the box found substitute Gallagher who slotted home.