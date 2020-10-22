Accrington reveal a number of their players have tested positive for coronavirus

Accrington are due to host Bristol Rovers on Saturday
20:23pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Accrington have announced that a number of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.

Stanley are due to host Bristol Rovers at the Wham Stadium in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

A brief statement on the club’s website read: “A number of Accrington Stanley players have today tested positive for COVID-19.

“Further information will be announced in due course.”

Rovers said on their official Twitter account: “We are aware of the recent statement from Accrington Stanley and are awaiting further information from the EFL on the situation in regards to Saturday’s fixture.”

