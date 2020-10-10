Accrington come from behind to beat neighbours Rochdale
Accrington came from behind to celebrate a 2-1 win as they finally recorded a victory over Rochdale.
The Dale have won the last six league meetings between the sides but two goals in two minutes gave the Reds the three points.
Stanley dominated the first half, with their former keeper Jay Lynch pulling off a superb save to tip over a Colby Bishop 20-yard strike after seven minutes.
Dale’s first shot on target didn’t come until the half-hour mark when Ollie Rathbone’s strike stung the hands of Toby Savin.
Rochdale were more of a threat after the break and after 54 minutes Alex Newby’s cross to the far post found Jimmy Keohane, who fired home.
Stanley equalised after 64 minutes when Joe Pritchard got the ball on the right and played in a cross which sneaked into the far post.
And Pritchard turned provider two minutes later when another cross, this time from the left, found Chelsea loanee midfielder Jon Russell to side-foot home on his debut.