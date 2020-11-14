Accrington boss John Coleman: It should have been more

Accrington manager John Coleman felt his side should have won by a lot more after they beat Northampton 1-0 at Sixfields.

Jonathan Russell scored after just two minutes and that goal proved to be the difference between the teams.

The visitors were dominant throughout as Dion Charles missed a hat-trick of chances while Cameron Burgess hit the crossbar and Joe Pritchard also went close.

Accrington, who have only just emerged from a two-week shutdown of the club after 17 players tested positive for coronavirus, have now won five of their eight league games this season.

“It should have been more but I’m delighted with the performance,” said Coleman.

“We’ve only had a couple of weeks back because we were badly impacted by Covid but the fitness levels are testament to how hard the players and the coaching staff have worked.

“They ran themselves into the ground. The conditions were difficult but we defended magnificently against a team who are tough to play against.

“They have a threat out wide and an aerial threat in the box but we kept them at bay and some of the chances we made were fantastic. We played some quality football on a difficult pitch, but we thought we might rue the chances we missed and it would cost us. Thankfully, we didn’t.

“The table is looking better and now we’ve just got to keep going. We know we’re a good side when we get it right but we won’t get carried away because we’ve got to be prepared for everything this season throws at us.”

Northampton have only won a single home match in the league this season and are now 19th in Sky Bet League One.

“It’s obviously disappointing,” said manager Keith Curle. “It wasn’t the best of games and there wasn’t a lot of quality on show from either team.

“The defining moment was a lapse of concentration or a lack of discipline when our midfield player doesn’t stay with his runner and he goes through and scores.

“Both teams huffed and puffed after that and the conditions didn’t help but we competed well with them. We just needed to show that little bit of quality in the final third.

“The two times we did get through, Ricky Holmes got flagged offside on both of them but they were both onside and sometimes that’s what you need – those decisions to go your way.

“If we get that goal, it’s a different story. But it was disappointing to concede the goal so early because it gives them something to hold onto and they’ve got experience and knowhow in this division and they managed the game well.”