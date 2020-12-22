Aberdeen move was perfect change of scene for Dons centurion Lewis Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson admits joining Aberdeen has proved to be the perfect move for his career after making his 100th start for the club in Sunday’s 2-0 win at Kilmarnock.

The 21-year-old has started in every game he has played since moving from Hamilton for a fee set by a tribunal in the summer of 2018.

Ferguson said: “I have enjoyed every minute of it and I think everybody can see that. It’s been good for me and my development.

“When you are young you just want to play as many games as possible and just keep progressing, and I think I came to the right place to do that.

“Ever since I came here I have started every game I have been available for. I have got to thank the manager and the staff for putting their faith in me.”

Ferguson had only played 14 times for Accies before Aberdeen prised him away.

“To be honest, I didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “I just came up with the intention of getting myself in the Aberdeen team and playing as many games as possible.

“I never really set a target or expected a certain number by a certain time. I just wanted to play as much as possible and learn, and progress, and keep developing, and I think I have done that, and starting 100 games has obviously helped that.”

Ferguson capped his first century of Dons appearances with the man-of-the-match award despite not feeling at his sharpest following a period of self-isolation and a suspension.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership clash at Motherwell, Ferguson said: “It’s good having so many games coming up.

“I have not played a lot for the past month so I am just looking to get as many minutes as possible and get back to my proper match fitness.

“I didn’t feel as if I was at my best on Sunday, I didn’t feel as sharp and as good as I normally do. That will come with getting more minutes.”

The Fir Park clash will see Ferguson come up against Scotland Under-21 team-mates Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire and he is relishing the challenge.

The former Rangers youth player said: “I have faced them since I was 15-16.

“Every year we have played against each other through the youth academies and first team, and played together with the 21s.

“We know what each other are about and it’s always a good battle and we get on well off the pitch. But when we get on the pitch it’s all about winning.”