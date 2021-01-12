Aberdeen extend loan deal of Oldham keeper Gary Woods

Gary Woods, pictured in Hamilton's kit, has extended his deal at Aberdeen
Gary Woods, pictured in Hamilton's kit, has extended his deal at Aberdeen (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:42pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Gary Woods has extended his loan deal with Aberdeen until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old keeper has yet to make his Dons debut since signing on loan from Oldham in October.

A statement on Aberdeen’s website read: “Aberdeen FC confirms goalkeeper Gary Woods has extended his short-term loan deal and will remain at the club until the end of the season.

“The experienced 30-year-old, on loan from English League Two side Oldham Athletic, joined the Dons in October 2020 following an injury to goalkeeper Tomas Cerny.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Aberdeen

PA