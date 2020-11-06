Aaron Cresswell credits David Moyes for West Ham’s promising start to season

Aaron Cresswell believes West Ham are reaping the rewards of having David Moyes in charge from the start of the season.

Moyes is currently in his second spell at the London Stadium, having twice been parachuted in mid-season to save them from relegation.

The Scot was dispensed with after his first stint in favour of Manuel Pellegrini, and then reinstated last December when the veteran Chilean coach was axed with West Ham struggling again.

Having kept the Hammers up once more, Moyes has now led them to an encouraging start to the new campaign with 11 points from eight matches following Saturday’s 1-0 win over Fulham.

Defender Cresswell said: “Both times the gaffer came in we were deep in a relegation battle. It is different for managers to come in at those times and he has kept us up twice.

“We’ve started this season and been excellent, it is working well and we’ve got the two-week gap now to build on it and work on what we’re going to do against Sheffield United in our next match.

“I don’t think we’re going to aim for targets. It’s an old cliche but the most important thing is looking forward and concentrating, being focused on the next game.

“Over the first eight games, against some of those teams, we picked up fantastic results. Consistency is the key, and if we can maintain the level we’re at now I’m sure we’ll be OK.”

Cresswell has been one of West Ham’s most impressive performers this term, having shifted from his usual left-back berth to the left of a back three.

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas even suggested on Saturday that the 30-year-old could be in with a shout of an England recall.

Cresswell added: “It is not so much about the individual, the team is the most important thing.

“If the gaffer asks me to play left-back in a four or in a three on the left, I’ll do whatever is most important for the team.

“That comes before any individual. When we’re playing well there is no reason to change it and I’m delighted with the way we’ve played the first eight games and we’re doing well.”

Fellow defender Angelo Ogbonna is to undergo a scan to asses the extent of a groin injury he suffered against Fulham.