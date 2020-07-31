5 of the best FA Cup second round ties

The second round draw has thrown up some interesting FA Cup ties for later this month.

The teams at this stage know they are potentially just one more win away from drawing one of the big Premier League clubs.

Here, the PA news agency take a look at five ties to look out for.

Peterborough v Chorley

Chorley’s reward for knocking out Wigan is a trip to Peterborough. The National League North side overcame the Latics, winners of the competition as recently as 2013, 3-2 after extra time on Sunday. They will now travel to London Road to face the Sky Bet League One leaders – the highest-ranked team in this stage of the competition.

Barrow or AFC Wimbledon v Crawley

Crawley edged an 11-goal thriller 6-5 on Sunday to reach round two. The Reds traded eight goals with hosts Torquay after the 90th minute as the Sky Bet League Two team emerged victorious despite the Gulls leading 2-0 with 83 minutes played and 5-3 late into extra time. Barrow and AFC Wimbledon have yet to play their first-round tie due to Covid-19 issues.

Portsmouth v King’s Lynn

Soccer – FA Cup – Final – Portsmouth v Cardiff City – Wembley Stadium (PA Archive)

King’s Lynn will play 2008 winners Portsmouth. Involved in the second round for the first time in their history, King’s Lynn, from the National League and one of 10 ‘non-elite’ teams left in the competition, will travel to Fratton Park.

Marine v Havant & Waterlooville

Eighth-tier Marine, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the competition along with Canvey Island, have a home tie against Havant & Waterlooville, who memorably reached the fourth round in 2008 where they twice led at Anfield before Liverpool fought back to win 5-2.

Morecambe v Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors knocked out Sky Bet League Two strugglers Scunthorpe at the weekend, winning 3-2 at Glanford Park, and will look to claim another scalp in the shape of the Shrimps.