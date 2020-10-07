Football rumours: the reason Jadon Sancho didn’t join Manchester United

Jadon Sancho and Ismaila Sarr feature among the rumours
Jadon Sancho and Ismaila Sarr feature among the rumours
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
9:48am, Wed 07 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

What the papers say

The coronavirus pandemic is reportedly to blame for Manchester United’s decision not to follow through on signing Jadon Sancho. The Guardian says Borussia Dortmund’s £108million asking price, combined with his wage demands and the fee wanted by his agent, would cost almost £227m – a figure club bosses were not prepared to pay amid the economic uncertainty of the pandemic.

Staying with United, the Manchester Evening News reports the club could make another move for Watford winger Ismaila Sarr after having a previous bid rejected. The Red Devils had enquired about an initial season-long loan for the 22-year-old, however the Hornets are understood to be holding out for a permanent transfer.

Milton Keynes Dons v Chelsea – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Stadium:MK - (Copyright PA Archive)

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is believed to be attracting plenty of interest ahead of the EFL transfer deadline on October 16. The Daily Mail says Watford and Middlesbrough are mulling potential loan moves for the Ghanaian.

Following reports West Ham had enquired about Watford defender Craig Dawson, The Sun says the club could make a move during the domestic transfer window but would need to pay a transfer fee of £4m to make it happen.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Transfer Deadline Day - (Copyright PA Wire)

Joe Rodon: Tottenham and West Ham are interested in the Swansea defender, according to Wales Online.

Eric Garcia: Barcelona will wait until next year to sign the 19-year-old from Manchester City, reports Marca.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Gossip