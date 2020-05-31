Fognini has surgery while Owen regrets biking – what sport stars did on Sunday
Sports stars across the world continue to find new ways to amuse themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 31.
Football
Former England striker Michael Owen seemed to be regretting buying a bike!
Ex-striker Peter Crouch reminisced about scoring – and performing the robot – for England against Hungary 14 years ago.
Former England skipper David Beckham received a surprise present from daughter Harper Seven.
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is raring to go.
Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling took the dog out for a walk.
Tennis
Italian player Fabio Fognini underwent surgery on both ankles.
Snooker
World champion Judd Trump had a coronavirus test ahead of returning to action at the Championship League on Monday.
Cricket
Another day, another David Warner TikTok.
Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen used TikTok to showcase his magic skills.
Boxing
Six years on, Carl Froch was reliving his victory over George Groves in front of 80,000 people at Wembley.
Athletics
Usain Bolt was also looking back at his achievements.