Floyd Mayweather is in talks to fight YouTuber Logan Paul but it is not yet confirmed, according to the undefeated American’s prospect Viddal Riley.

Riley, who is promoted by Mayweather and trained by his uncle Jeff, also has a close affiliation with the YouTube community as he helped KSI to beat Paul in November of last year.

Paul lost his only professional fight against fellow YouTuber KSI - (Copyright PA)

Many have labelled the potential fight as ludicrous given Mayweather finished his career with a record of 50-0, while Paul’s only pro fight came in his loss to KSI.

And while Riley revealed it is something which is currently being negotiated, he also could not contain his confusion as to why it would take place.

Speaking on Instagram, the 23 year-old said: "I just can't believe that this is even a thing that is being discussed.

"Both guys are in talks, it is not confirmed yet. Remember, I get the inside scoop, I'm the one that hangs around the family.

"I can tell you that is is not confirmed yet, but it is in talks."

Mayweather’s last pro fight came against Conor McGregor in 2017, but the last time he was in the ring was when he faced kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa at the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, Paul had an amateur fight against KSI in 2018 which ended in a draw, a result which inevitably led to a rematch.

Both internet stars then turned professional as the head guards came off and the ten ounce gloves went on.

In another close fight, KSI won via split decision after Paul decisively had two points deducted for punching the Brit while he was on the floor.