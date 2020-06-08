Floyd Mayweather tells Conor McGregor he will ‘punish’ UFC star if Irishman goes back on retirement decision
Floyd Mayweather has told Conor McGregor he will be ’waiting to punish’ the Irishman if the UFC fighter decides to come out of retirement.
McGregor announced on Sunday that he is retiring from MMA, thanking fans for ’all the amazing memories’.
But Mayweather, who has not fought professionally himself since taking on McGregor nearly three years ago, has already challenged ’The Notorious’ to a comeback bout.
Responding to McGregor’s announcement, he said: "If I'm not mistaken, didn't you tell Mike Tyson you could beat me if we fought a second time?
"Now you're quitting! I thought you wanted to beat the best? Well if you decide to come back, I will be waiting to punish you again."
Mayweather and McGregor fought back in August 2017 and it was the American who prevailed as he stopped his opponent in ten rounds.
It was the second best-selling pay-per-view in boxing history behind Mayweather’s showdown with Manny Pacquiao in 2015.
McGregor’s announcement on Sunday was the fourth time he has declared he is done with fighting, but each time previously he has returned to the octagon.
At just 31, his mixed martial arts record currently stands at 22 victories and four defeats.
His last fight came back in January when he destroyed Donald ’Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.