Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather is set to return to the ring for a crazy match-up against YouTuber Logan Paul.

The 43 year-old, who retired in August 2017 with a perfect professional record of 50 wins and no defeats, had shown no recent desire to box again.

Paul has a huge YouTube following but is by no means at the boxing level required to compete with Mayweather - (Copyright PA)

But in a bizarre turn of events, it appears YouTube star Paul has lured the superstar back into the sport for a one-off fight.

YouTuber Keemstar first revealed the news by tweeting: "Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year!

"No joke... that’s boxing insider just told me..."

And that was followed up by lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia adding: "Logan Paul is fighting floyd Mayweather, prayers going up for Logan."

It has not yet been confirmed whether the fight will be a professional contest or if it will simply be an exhibition bout.

Mayweather has taken part in an exhibition bout against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa since his retirement, a contest which ended in a comfortable win for the American.

Paul made his pro boxing debut in November of last year when he lost a close split decision over six rounds to fellow YouTuber KSI.

The 25-year-old has more than 22 million followers on his YouTube channel and is widely considered one of the biggest stars on the platform.

However, many have called into question the legitimacy of the fight given Mayweather is one of the sport’s all-time greats and Paul has had just one pro bout which he lost.