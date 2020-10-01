Floyd Mayweather offers to train Deontay Wilder for Tyson Fury trilogy clash
Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has offered his services to help Deontay Wilder beat Tyson Fury in their heavyweight trilogy fight.
After a controversial draw in December 2018, Fury dropped the American knockout artist twice on his way to a seventh round stoppage in Las Vegas earlier this year.
Following the one-sided beatdown, many have written off Wilder’s chances in a third fight with the Gypsy King, which he has the contractual right to enact.
But Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing in 2017 with a perfect record of 50 wins and no defeats, feels he can help Wilder add skill to his devastating punching power.
"Tyson Fury's solid, he's got skills," he told YouTube channel ClubShayShay.
"Deontay Wilder's got bombs, but we can make his skills a lot better.
"I'm here to help fighters, even Wilder. I'm here, all he's gotta do is let me know what he wanna do and we can make it happen."
Aside from the two fights with Fury, Wilder has won all of his 42 other fights since turning pro in 2008.
He also boasts a stunning knockout ratio of 93 per cent and has dropped every opponent he has faced, including Fury.
But if the Brit wins the third fight against Wilder then it is expected he will face fellow countryman Anthony Joshua next year in a huge undisputed clash.
Promoter Bob Arum hopes Fury-Wilder III can take place before the end of 2020, but if crowds are unable to attend due to the coronavirus pandemic then it could be pushed back to next year.