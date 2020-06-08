Finest result for Crisford team at Haydock

Simon and Ed Crisford recorded their first winner as a training partnership when Finest Sound bolted up at Haydock.

A tweak to the rules means more than one name is now allowed on the training licence in Britain – following in the footsteps of countries such as Australia, where it has been commonplace for a number of years.

While the Crisfords missed out on being the first duo to record a winner in Britain to Paul and Oliver Cole by a matter of days, they at least have a Royal Ascot candidate on their hands.

Finest Sound (100-30 favourite) had run well behind the very promising Palace Pier on debut last year at Sandown and was gelded and had his wind tweaked over the winter.

He looked in a different league to his rivals in the first division of the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap, winning by five and a half lengths under Andrea Atzeni.

Simon Crisford said: “It’s fantastic to have our first winner with a joint-licence and we’re delighted with his performance.

“He’d been working to a high level and we fancied him. He put the race to bed pretty well at the furlong pole.

“He ran some very solid races against some good horses last year and the form is stacking up very nicely. We’ll go for the Britannia if he gets in and comes out of this well.”

We have a stable in Meydan in the winter so it made perfect sense for us to take the joint licence as we can’t be in two places at once

Of the new arrangement he added: “Nothing has really changed with our operation since taking the joint-licence, but it’s good to spread the responsibility and accountability. It’s a very good initiative by the BHA and I’m sure plenty of people will do it.

“We have a stable in Meydan in the winter, so it made perfect sense for us to take the joint licence as we can’t be in two places at once.

Atzeni said: “He travelled nicely, he’s done well mentally and physically. He was never going to be a two-year-old really, he’s big and raw but he picked up well.

“It’s great for Ed and Simon to have their first winner, hopefully it’s the first of many.”

Moon King (centre) holds off Blue Laureate and Rochester House (left) - (Copyright PA Wire )

Moon King (2-1 favourite) was one of the success stories of last season for Ralph Beckett and there is no sign that his progression has stopped just yet as he reappeared with another win in the Betway Handicap.

Running over two miles for the first time, Sunday’s rain clearly played into his hands and he registered a sixth career success narrowly from Blue Laureate.

“He had a good campaign last season, obviously,” said jockey Harry Bentley.

“He started it rated 60 and ended up rated 91, he is an incredibly consistent and genuine horse and he’s done very well to win off this mark again.

It was his first run over two miles today but we knew he'd get the trip and he stayed every yard

“He probably wants softer ground than this. It was his first run over two miles today, but we knew he’d get the trip and he stayed every yard.

“He’s probably more effective on easier ground than this, but why can’t he go on again? The handicapper has probably got a good hold of him, but he’s a very genuine horse.

“I think a big field would suit him better. Even today I didn’t want to hit the front too soon, but he makes my life very easy.”

Arch Moon (5-2 favourite) looks a likely improver for Michael Dods following a cosy victory in the second division of Finest Sound’s race.

Second twice last season, the son of German Derby winner Sea The Moon was also going to improve stepped up in trip.

Callum Rodriguez was very complimentary and said: “He did it quite nicely at the end. Obviously on his breeding he’s a horse that’s going to progress for a step up in trip.

“It was a nice starting point today and as he goes up in trip through the season, I think he can be quite nice.

“He had solid form last year and given his breeding, whatever he did was always going to be a bonus.”

Jason Watson and Roger Charlton teamed up to win the 10-furlong handicap with Win O’Clock (4-1).