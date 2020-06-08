Fabulous Fooraat storms into big-race reckoning at Chelmsford

Roger Varian can begin to become more ambitious with his plans for Fooraat following her wide-margin victory in the second division of the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes at Chelmsford.

Few winners are likely to be as impressive at the Essex track this year as the daughter of Nahrain – who was the Newmarket handler’s first ever Group One winner – after she took her rivals apart in the mile event to maintain her unbeaten record.

Carrying a penalty for a debut success at Newcastle in October failed to prevent the full-sister to multiple Group One winner Benbatl going in by seven lengths under David Egan, to complete a double for Varian.

The Newmarker handler said of the 11-8 winner: “Fooraat put up a classy performance and all the options are on the table for her, including at Royal Ascot, where there is the Coronation Stakes.

“We’ll get her home first. It’s nice as she’s a daughter of Nahrain who was the first Group One winner we had.”

There was further success for 2017 champion apprentice Egan as he steered the Mick Channon-trained Queen Of Silca (6-1) home by a nose in the Chelmsford Handicap.

Angel Power (7-2) may not have been as impressive as her stablemate Fooraat, but the Lope De Vega filly also appears to have a bright future after taking division one of the Fooraat’s race by a length and three-quarters to open her account at the second time of asking.

Angel Power initiated a double for Roger Varian - (Copyright PA Wire )

Assistant trainer Mario Gussago said: “I was not at Newmarket first time out, but she is a bit temperamental and she goes out in the morning with the hood.

“The boss was very pleased first time out when she finished third at Newmarket. Silvestre (de Sousa) has been up to ride her work. We will keep her over a mile and she should be better on the turf.”

Three-times champion jockey De Sousa was another to bag a brace on the card, after Tone The Barone (evens) from the Stuart Williams yard proved a length and three-quarters too strong for his rivals to complete a hat-trick in the Sandon Handicap.

Jane Chapple-Hyam will have a small but select team for the Royal meeting which is likely to include On My Way, who was quoted at 25-1 for the Albany by Paddy Power in the wake of front-running success in the Galleywood Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Chapple-Hyam said of the 13-2 shot: “She knew her job well. She is still not right in her coat, as you can see she is a bit hairy. She is a pleasure to train as she is a very sharp and a quick learner.

“If she eats up and is sound there is no reason why we can’t enter her for a race at Ascot. I’d say we will give the Albany serious thought.”

Atalanta’s Boy (11-2) got David Menuisier up and running for the new campaign by resuming his own upward curve to take the Howe Green Handicap by half a length.

Menuisier said: “He is a very progressive horse. He did get tired, but I would like to believe he would improve again. He is my only sprinter so he trains on his own.

“I’m delighted for the owner as he is the first horse she has bred and he has won four times so it is a dream come true for her.”

Three C’s will always remain special to trainer George Boughey for giving him his first winner and the six-year-old took time out of his day-to-day duties to land the Broomfield Handicap and make it three wins in four starts since the turn of the year.

Boughey said of the 7-1 shot: “He was my first winner and he is a real dude of a horse. He is actually my lead horse for my two-year-olds.

“People were saying he might not handle Chelmsford, but I think the race developed to suit his style.”