FA Cup final could be played in front of 20,000 fans, providing R rate continues to drop
This season’s FA Cup final could be played in front of 20,000 spectators as organisers look to phase fans back into games in England.
It was announced earlier this week that the Premier League will return on June 17, with the FA Cup quarter-finals to follow on June 27-28.
And with a provisional date of August 1 set for the cup final at Wembley Stadium, some organisers believe it could be the perfect fixture to trial with fans.
As reported by The Mirror, a football administrator said: "Fans will be allowed back to see sport at some stage – not just in football. We already know there’s no chance of grounds opening up and being filled to capacity.
"But discussions have taken place about a phased return of spectators when Government health advice allows.
"That will be in smaller, manageable numbers at first and Wembley would seem a good place to start as it’s the country’s biggest stadium."
No elite football matches in England have been played in front of fans since Liverpool lost to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on March 11.
Holders Manchester City will be looking to restart the defence of their FA Cup crown against Newcastle in the last eight, while Arsenal travel to newly-promoted high-fliers Sheffield United.
Chelsea face the tricky trip to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester, with the final tie of the round coming at Carrow Road between Norwich City and Manchester United.
The full list of FA Cup quarter-finals are as follows:
- Leicester City v Chelsea
- Newcastle United v Manchester City
- Sheffield United v Arsenal
- Norwich City v Manchester United