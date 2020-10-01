Promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Oleksandr Usyk he needs to be careful of avoiding a ‘banana skin’ against Dereck Chisora later this month.

The undefeated Ukrainian, who became undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up to heavyweight, will take on the Brit behind-closed-doors on October 31.

Usyk stopped Tony Bellew when he fought in the UK back in 2018 - (Copyright PA)

And while Usyk is the strong favourite to come through the clash, Hearn is aware of how fired up Chisora will be to pull a victory out of the bag.

"We all know Derek can lose his mind and do something outrageous. But he will have to listen and follow a game-plan," he told Sky Sports.

"A lot of people I've spoken to about fighting behind closed doors say the difference is being able to digest information and tactics in the corner. Derek has to do that.

"He will have to be reckless in this fight. But he has to listen to what he has to do to get in those positions to be reckless.

"He can't just go out swinging. He must use his size, break him down, get on the inside then make it count.

"This is such a banana skin for Usyk."

Chisora is unbeaten since December 2018 - (Copyright PA)

Chisora has lost nine times in his professional career and has often been considered a gatekeeper to world title level.

Meanwhile, Usyk is the mandatory challenger to Anthony Joshua’s WBO heavyweight championship, a position he will push to enforce if he comes through October 31.

The Eastern European has fought in the UK once before, knocking out Tony Bellew in the eighth round two years ago.