Dream And Do out to foil Tropbeau in French 1000 Guineas

Frederic Rossi is anticipating a big run from Dream And Do as she tries to turn around recent form with Tropbeau in Monday’s Poule d’Essai des Pouliches at Deauville.

The Siyouni filly was beaten just half a length by Andre Fabre’s charge on their respective seasonal bows at ParisLongchamp, with Rossi taking heart from the relatively narrow margin of victory that day.

He said: “Dream and Do ran well for the seasonal reappearance in the Prix de la Grotte. She was a little fresh and not quite at 100 per cent for the race.

“Before then, the Fabre fillies were the ones to beat, but I think that this Poule d’Essai des Pouliches is quite open.

“Dream and Do worked well, has strengthened up, and I think she can run a big race.”

Marieta makes her seasonal return in the French 1000 Guineas having last been seen when finishing second to Albigna in the Prix Marcel Boussac in October.

Her trainer Mauricio Delcher Sanchez opted not to have a prep run after the delayed start to the campaign and he is not thrilled the race has been switched to Deauville, with its usual ParisLongchamp home currently closed due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said: “Unfortunately for us, running on a straight track does not play in our favour. It’s not ideal for those horses who have limited stamina, unlike a turning track where they have a chance to take a breath.

“Marieta in in good form. We have had plenty of time to prepare her for this race. It will be her first race of the season. The decision not to run in a prep race was mine, and I assume the responsibility of it.

“She should have run in the Prix Imprudence, but the race was removed from the programme. The other option was the Prix de la Grotte, but I felt running her over this distance just before the Poule would not suit her.

“I am even more happy that we didn’t run her there as now the Poule will not be at ParisLongchamp, with the turn, but at Deauville.

“Tropbeau really impressed me when winning her prep, but overall these are all top-class fillies who deserve to take part in the race.

“I respect each and every one of the other runners, but none of them have so far looked invincible, unless with the exception of Tropbeau.”

Francis-Henri Graffard expects Emoji to step up on her second in the Prix Vanteaux having previously been a Listed winner.

He said: “Emoji is in good form. She is in better shape than before Vanteaux – she worked very averagely coming into that race, and she came into season on race day.

“She struggled in the straight, I’m convinced that she is a miler. Emoji is a soft-ground filly, and it won’t be soft on Monday. However, she’s in great form in the mornings, so we are going to run.”

Fabrice Chappet fields two in narrow Listed second Mageva and Speak Of The Devil, who finished runner up in a conditions event on her most recent outing.

He said: “Speak of the Devil won her maiden brilliantly at Deauville last October. She then had an excellent lesson on her seasonal reappearance this year against the colts.

“She had a bad draw, and we wanted the race to be a learning experience. She finished remarkably well, only beaten by Shinning Ocean, who has been supplemented into the Poule d’Essai des Poulains.

“Since then she has been working very well. It remains to be seen whether she will be as effective against the top-class fillies of her generation, and on firm ground.

“I would have liked to bring her to this race with another run under her belt, but with the circumstances being what they are, she won’t be the only one lining up with just two starts.

“Like Speak of the Devil, Mageva was brilliant when winning her first start, and again like the former, is a daughter of the remarkable sire Wootton Bassett who has already proved his ability to produce Classic horses.

“The Prix Imprudence was taken off the programme this year, so we chose to run her in the Prix du Pont-Neuf, over 1,400 meters for her seasonal bow, as she has a lot of speed and can be a little keen.

“She also had a good learning experience, finishing very well behind Arapaho, who will be running in the colt’s Classic. She is a real good ground filly, so she will have her preferred conditions this Monday.”

Jean-Claude Rouget’s Simeen is another leading contender having run out a cosy winner of a conditions event on her seasonal return.